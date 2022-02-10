The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp Ltd reported a net profit of ₹686 crore for the October-December quarter, as compared to ₹1,084.47 during the same quarter last year. This is about a 36.7 per cent decline in net profit on a year-on-year basis.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹60 per share amounting to 3,000 per cent. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter also declined to ₹7,883 crore vs ₹9,776 crore during Q3 FY21, recording a decline in revenue of 19.4 per cent.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹960 crore, recording a 32 per cent fall as compared to ₹1,413 crore in Q3 FY21. Hero MotoCorp's EBITDA margin for the third quarter was at 12.2 per cent.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said the current fiscal has seen the domestic two-wheeler industry impacted by twin challenges of softer demand due to pandemic and margin squeeze due to sharp commodity cost inflation.

“With the rapid easing of 3rd wave, and full re-opening of all the sectors of the economy in coming weeks, including the hospitality sector, education sector etc., we expect a much broader economic recovery and increase in consumer confidence," he said.

He said going ahead, commodity cost pressures are expected to ease, as supply imbalances get corrected gradually, some part of which is evident in the softening of precious metal and steel prices.

Hero Motocorp on EVs

The company has said it continues to progress on the launch of its electric vehicle, which will be produced at the company’s manufacturing facility at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Through its investments and partnerships like Ather Energy and Gogoro Inc, Hero MotoCorp is also working towards building the entire EV ecosystem – from product to technology, to sales service, customer care, operations and innovation, the company said.

