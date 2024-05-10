Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.13% YOY

Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : Hero Motocorp declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.02% & the profit increased by 16.13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.75% and the profit decreased by 14.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.28% q-o-q & increased by 15.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.5% q-o-q & increased by 26.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹46.7 for Q4 which increased by 16.03% Y-o-Y.

Hero Motocorp has delivered 1.56% return in the last 1 week, 48.1% return in the last 6 months and 12.06% YTD return.

Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market cap of ₹92246.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4922.52 & ₹2558.31 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Hero Motocorp Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9616.68 9787.86 -1.75% 8434.28 +14.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 663.43 618.42 +7.28% 572.96 +15.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 196.61 193.92 +1.39% 179.75 +9.38% Total Operating Expense 8419.72 8596.9 -2.06% 7489.83 +12.42% Operating Income 1196.96 1190.96 +0.5% 944.45 +26.74% Net Income Before Taxes 1292.08 1456.08 -11.26% 1128.17 +14.53% Net Income 935.01 1093.41 -14.49% 805.12 +16.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 46.7 54.59 -14.45% 40.25 +16.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹935.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹9616.68Cr

