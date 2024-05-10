Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.13% YOY

Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : Hero Motocorp declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.02% & the profit increased by 16.13% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.75% and the profit decreased by 14.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.28% q-o-q & increased by 15.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.5% q-o-q & increased by 26.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹46.7 for Q4 which increased by 16.03% Y-o-Y.
Hero Motocorp has delivered 1.56% return in the last 1 week, 48.1% return in the last 6 months and 12.06% YTD return.
Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market cap of ₹92246.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4922.52 & ₹2558.31 respectively.
As of 10 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Hero Motocorp Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9616.68
|9787.86
|-1.75%
|8434.28
|+14.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|663.43
|618.42
|+7.28%
|572.96
|+15.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|196.61
|193.92
|+1.39%
|179.75
|+9.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|8419.72
|8596.9
|-2.06%
|7489.83
|+12.42%
|Operating Income
|1196.96
|1190.96
|+0.5%
|944.45
|+26.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1292.08
|1456.08
|-11.26%
|1128.17
|+14.53%
|Net Income
|935.01
|1093.41
|-14.49%
|805.12
|+16.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|46.7
|54.59
|-14.45%
|40.25
|+16.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹935.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹9616.68Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!