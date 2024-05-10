Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.13% YOY

Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.13% YOY

Livemint

Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.02% YoY & profit increased by 16.13% YoY

Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live

Hero Motocorp Q4 Results Live : Hero Motocorp declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.02% & the profit increased by 16.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.75% and the profit decreased by 14.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.28% q-o-q & increased by 15.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.5% q-o-q & increased by 26.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 46.7 for Q4 which increased by 16.03% Y-o-Y.

Hero Motocorp has delivered 1.56% return in the last 1 week, 48.1% return in the last 6 months and 12.06% YTD return.

Currently, Hero Motocorp has a market cap of 92246.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4922.52 & 2558.31 respectively.

As of 10 May, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Hero Motocorp Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9616.689787.86-1.75%8434.28+14.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total663.43618.42+7.28%572.96+15.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization196.61193.92+1.39%179.75+9.38%
Total Operating Expense8419.728596.9-2.06%7489.83+12.42%
Operating Income1196.961190.96+0.5%944.45+26.74%
Net Income Before Taxes1292.081456.08-11.26%1128.17+14.53%
Net Income935.011093.41-14.49%805.12+16.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS46.754.59-14.45%40.25+16.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹935.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹9616.68Cr

