Hero Motocorp Q4 results: Net profit up 18% to ₹1,016 crore; ₹40 per share dividend declared, stock jumps 2.5%
Hero Motocorp share price jumped over 2.49 per cent on Wednesday, May 8 to ₹4,588 after the company reported 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit at ₹1,016 crore versus ₹858.93 crore reported by the company in the year-ago period.
