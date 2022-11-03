Two-wheelers giant, Hero MotoCorp posted a 9.86% drop in net profit to ₹716.07 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period compared to a PAT of ₹794.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, Q2 PAT rose by 14.7% from ₹624.52 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY23. Standalone revenue stood at ₹9,075.35 crore in Q2FY23 higher by 7.4% yoy and 8.1% qoq.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹1,038.4 crore up by 2% from ₹1,018 crore in Q2FY22. For the first half of FY23, EBITDA stood at ₹1,979 crore.
In its audit report, Hero MotoCorp highlighted that the overall revenue for the first half grew by 25.3%, and EBITDA margins have improved sequentially from 11.2% in Q1 to 11.4% in Q2, reinforcing the focus on both revenues as well as profitability.
For the quarter, on a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp's revenue and PAT stood at ₹9,158 crore and ₹682 crore respectively. For the first half of FY23, the revenue and PAT came in at ₹17,606 Crore and ₹1,268 crore respectively.
In Q2FY23, the company's sold 14.28 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters. While the sales came in at 28.18 lakh units in H1 of FY23.
Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), of Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our Results reflect our continued financial discipline, focus on cost savings and capital allocation on one hand, while ensuring premiumisation of our portfolio on the other. The X tec Variants which have been launched across all key models have been received by the customers very well. We will continue to build presence in premium segment through multiple launches over next few quarters."
Further, Gupta added, "The global macro headwinds may keep the playfield a bit uncertain, and navigating the same over next few quarters will be important. However, as the commodities cool off, and the rate cycle reaches its peak, the medium-term outlook for the Indian auto industry appears quite encouraging."
On BSE, Hero MotoCorp shares closed at ₹2,646.15 apiece marginally up from the previous closing. The company's market cap is around ₹52,875.96 crore.
