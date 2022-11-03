Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), of Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our Results reflect our continued financial discipline, focus on cost savings and capital allocation on one hand, while ensuring premiumisation of our portfolio on the other. The X tec Variants which have been launched across all key models have been received by the customers very well. We will continue to build presence in premium segment through multiple launches over next few quarters."

