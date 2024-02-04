Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hesteriosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 64.38% YoY

Hesteriosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 64.38% YoY

Livemint

Hesteriosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.62% YoY & profit decreased by 64.38% YoY

Hesteriosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hesteriosciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.62% & the profit decreased by 64.38% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.93% and the profit decreased by 2.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.28% q-o-q & increased by 6.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.35% q-o-q & decreased by 50.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.83 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 69.03% Y-o-Y.

Hesteriosciences has delivered 1.03% return in the last 1 week, -12% return in last 6 months and 4.74% YTD return.

Currently, Hesteriosciences has a market cap of 1298.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1939.95 & 1404.55 respectively.

Hesteriosciences Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue66.9870.45-4.93%74.94-10.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.5816.45-5.28%14.61+6.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.754.28-12.49%5.24-28.45%
Total Operating Expense59.3759.98-1.01%59.45-0.13%
Operating Income7.6110.48-27.35%15.5-50.87%
Net Income Before Taxes6.416.76-5.2%16-59.93%
Net Income3.984.09-2.5%11.19-64.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.833.67+4.26%12.37-69.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹66.98Cr

