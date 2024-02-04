Hesteriosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 64.38% YoY

Hesteriosciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.62% & the profit decreased by 64.38% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.93% and the profit decreased by 2.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.28% q-o-q & increased by 6.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.35% q-o-q & decreased by 50.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.83 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 69.03% Y-o-Y.
Hesteriosciences has delivered 1.03% return in the last 1 week, -12% return in last 6 months and 4.74% YTD return.
Currently, Hesteriosciences has a market cap of ₹1298.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1939.95 & ₹1404.55 respectively.
Hesteriosciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|66.98
|70.45
|-4.93%
|74.94
|-10.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.58
|16.45
|-5.28%
|14.61
|+6.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.75
|4.28
|-12.49%
|5.24
|-28.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|59.37
|59.98
|-1.01%
|59.45
|-0.13%
|Operating Income
|7.61
|10.48
|-27.35%
|15.5
|-50.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.41
|6.76
|-5.2%
|16
|-59.93%
|Net Income
|3.98
|4.09
|-2.5%
|11.19
|-64.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.83
|3.67
|+4.26%
|12.37
|-69.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹66.98Cr
