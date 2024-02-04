Hesteriosciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit falls by 64.38% YoY

Hesteriosciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.62% & the profit decreased by 64.38% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.93% and the profit decreased by 2.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.28% q-o-q & increased by 6.62% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 27.35% q-o-q & decreased by 50.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.83 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 69.03% Y-o-Y.

Hesteriosciences has delivered 1.03% return in the last 1 week, -12% return in last 6 months and 4.74% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hesteriosciences has a market cap of ₹1298.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1939.95 & ₹1404.55 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Hesteriosciences Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 66.98 70.45 -4.93% 74.94 -10.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.58 16.45 -5.28% 14.61 +6.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.75 4.28 -12.49% 5.24 -28.45% Total Operating Expense 59.37 59.98 -1.01% 59.45 -0.13% Operating Income 7.61 10.48 -27.35% 15.5 -50.87% Net Income Before Taxes 6.41 6.76 -5.2% 16 -59.93% Net Income 3.98 4.09 -2.5% 11.19 -64.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.83 3.67 +4.26% 12.37 -69.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹66.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!