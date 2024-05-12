Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.25% YOY

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.25% YOY

Livemint

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.77% YoY & profit increased by 9.25% YoY

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : Hesteriosciences declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.77% and the profit increasing by 9.25% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.32% and the profit increased by 24.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q and increased by 11.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 66.29% q-o-q and 91.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 7.05, showing a 42.66% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Hesteriosciences delivered -2.19% in the last 1 week, 4.33% in the last 6 months, and 13.84% YTD.

Currently, Hesteriosciences has a market cap of 1411.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1939.95 & 1292.85 respectively.

Hesteriosciences Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue79.2566.98+18.32%67.3+17.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.115.58+3.36%14.46+11.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.743.75-0.19%5.37-30.25%
Total Operating Expense66.5959.37+12.17%60.69+9.72%
Operating Income12.667.61+66.29%6.61+91.63%
Net Income Before Taxes9.876.41+53.91%8.42+17.17%
Net Income4.953.98+24.25%4.53+9.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.053.83+83.95%4.94+42.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.95Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹79.25Cr

