Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.25% YOY

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : Hesteriosciences declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.77% and the profit increasing by 9.25% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.32% and the profit increased by 24.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q and increased by 11.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 66.29% q-o-q and 91.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹7.05, showing a 42.66% increase Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Hesteriosciences delivered -2.19% in the last 1 week, 4.33% in the last 6 months, and 13.84% YTD.
Currently, Hesteriosciences has a market cap of ₹1411.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1939.95 & ₹1292.85 respectively.
Hesteriosciences Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|79.25
|66.98
|+18.32%
|67.3
|+17.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.1
|15.58
|+3.36%
|14.46
|+11.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.74
|3.75
|-0.19%
|5.37
|-30.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|66.59
|59.37
|+12.17%
|60.69
|+9.72%
|Operating Income
|12.66
|7.61
|+66.29%
|6.61
|+91.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.87
|6.41
|+53.91%
|8.42
|+17.17%
|Net Income
|4.95
|3.98
|+24.25%
|4.53
|+9.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.05
|3.83
|+83.95%
|4.94
|+42.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.95Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹79.25Cr
