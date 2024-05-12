Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.25% YOY

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.77% YoY & profit increased by 9.25% YoY

Hesteriosciences Q4 Results Live : Hesteriosciences declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.77% and the profit increasing by 9.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.32% and the profit increased by 24.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.36% q-o-q and increased by 11.36% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income saw a significant increase, up by 66.29% q-o-q and 91.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹7.05, showing a 42.66% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Hesteriosciences delivered -2.19% in the last 1 week, 4.33% in the last 6 months, and 13.84% YTD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Hesteriosciences has a market cap of ₹1411.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1939.95 & ₹1292.85 respectively.

Hesteriosciences Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 79.25 66.98 +18.32% 67.3 +17.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.1 15.58 +3.36% 14.46 +11.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.74 3.75 -0.19% 5.37 -30.25% Total Operating Expense 66.59 59.37 +12.17% 60.69 +9.72% Operating Income 12.66 7.61 +66.29% 6.61 +91.63% Net Income Before Taxes 9.87 6.41 +53.91% 8.42 +17.17% Net Income 4.95 3.98 +24.25% 4.53 +9.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.05 3.83 +83.95% 4.94 +42.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.95Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹79.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!