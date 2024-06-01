Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.86% YOY

Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : Heubach Colorants India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.06% & the profit decreased by 36.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.37% and the profit decreased by 8.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 45.23% q-o-q & increased by 32.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.85% q-o-q & decreased by 67.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.53 for Q4 which decreased by 36.97% Y-o-Y.

Heubach Colorants India has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, -30.02% return in the last 6 months and -34.7% YTD return.

Currently, Heubach Colorants India has a market cap of ₹888.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹654.9 & ₹300 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heubach Colorants India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 204.91 176.09 +16.37% 179.66 +14.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.6 16.25 +45.23% 17.81 +32.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.97 5.9 +1.19% 4.97 +20.14% Total Operating Expense 200.87 167.7 +19.78% 167.33 +20.04% Operating Income 4.04 8.39 -51.85% 12.32 -67.21% Net Income Before Taxes 8.66 8.67 -0.12% 12.27 -29.4% Net Income 5.84 6.39 -8.61% 9.25 -36.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.53 2.77 -8.66% 4.01 -36.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.84Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹204.91Cr

