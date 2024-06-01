Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.86% YOY

Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : Heubach Colorants India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.06% & the profit decreased by 36.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.37% and the profit decreased by 8.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 45.23% q-o-q & increased by 32.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 51.85% q-o-q & decreased by 67.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.53 for Q4 which decreased by 36.97% Y-o-Y.
Heubach Colorants India has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, -30.02% return in the last 6 months and -34.7% YTD return.
Currently, Heubach Colorants India has a market cap of ₹888.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹654.9 & ₹300 respectively.
Heubach Colorants India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|204.91
|176.09
|+16.37%
|179.66
|+14.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.6
|16.25
|+45.23%
|17.81
|+32.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.97
|5.9
|+1.19%
|4.97
|+20.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|200.87
|167.7
|+19.78%
|167.33
|+20.04%
|Operating Income
|4.04
|8.39
|-51.85%
|12.32
|-67.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.66
|8.67
|-0.12%
|12.27
|-29.4%
|Net Income
|5.84
|6.39
|-8.61%
|9.25
|-36.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.53
|2.77
|-8.66%
|4.01
|-36.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.84Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹204.91Cr
