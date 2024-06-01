Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.86% YOY

Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.86% YOY

Livemint

Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.06% YoY & profit decreased by 36.86% YoY

Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live

Heubach Colorants India Q4 Results Live : Heubach Colorants India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.06% & the profit decreased by 36.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.37% and the profit decreased by 8.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 45.23% q-o-q & increased by 32.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.85% q-o-q & decreased by 67.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.53 for Q4 which decreased by 36.97% Y-o-Y.

Heubach Colorants India has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, -30.02% return in the last 6 months and -34.7% YTD return.

Currently, Heubach Colorants India has a market cap of 888.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 654.9 & 300 respectively.

Heubach Colorants India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue204.91176.09+16.37%179.66+14.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.616.25+45.23%17.81+32.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.975.9+1.19%4.97+20.14%
Total Operating Expense200.87167.7+19.78%167.33+20.04%
Operating Income4.048.39-51.85%12.32-67.21%
Net Income Before Taxes8.668.67-0.12%12.27-29.4%
Net Income5.846.39-8.61%9.25-36.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.532.77-8.66%4.01-36.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.84Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹204.91Cr

