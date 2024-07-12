Hexa Tradex Q1 results : loss at ₹1.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Hexa Tradex Q1 Results Live : Hexa Tradex declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at ₹1.87cr. It is noteworthy that Hexa Tradex had declared profit of ₹62.81cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 100%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.7% q-o-q & increased by 5.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 84.06% q-o-q & decreased by 100.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.34 for Q1 which decreased by 103% Y-o-Y.
Hexa Tradex has delivered 7.99% return in the last 1 week, 19.47% return in last 6 months and 20.29% YTD return.
Currently the Hexa Tradex has a market cap of ₹1022.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹219.81 & ₹140.2 respectively.
Hexa Tradex Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|-3.63
|+100%
|92.74
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.56
|0.46
|+22.7%
|0.53
|+5.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-4.35%
|0
|-21.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.75
|1.07
|-29.74%
|0.61
|+22.38%
|Operating Income
|-0.75
|-4.7
|+84.06%
|92.13
|-100.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.46
|-5.71
|+21.98%
|82.99
|-105.37%
|Net Income
|-1.87
|-1.47
|-27.12%
|62.81
|-102.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.34
|-0.27
|-25.93%
|11.33
|-103%