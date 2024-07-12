Hexa Tradex Q1 results : loss at ₹1.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Hexa Tradex Q1 Results Live : Hexa Tradex declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at ₹1.87cr. It is noteworthy that Hexa Tradex had declared profit of ₹62.81cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 100%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.7% q-o-q & increased by 5.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 84.06% q-o-q & decreased by 100.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.34 for Q1 which decreased by 103% Y-o-Y.

Hexa Tradex has delivered 7.99% return in the last 1 week, 19.47% return in last 6 months and 20.29% YTD return.

Currently the Hexa Tradex has a market cap of ₹1022.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹219.81 & ₹140.2 respectively.

Hexa Tradex Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 -3.63 +100% 92.74 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.56 0.46 +22.7% 0.53 +5.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -4.35% 0 -21.43% Total Operating Expense 0.75 1.07 -29.74% 0.61 +22.38% Operating Income -0.75 -4.7 +84.06% 92.13 -100.81% Net Income Before Taxes -4.46 -5.71 +21.98% 82.99 -105.37% Net Income -1.87 -1.47 -27.12% 62.81 -102.98% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.34 -0.27 -25.93% 11.33 -103%