Hexa Tradex Q1 results : loss at ₹1.87Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Hexa Tradex Q1 Results Live : Hexa Tradex declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at 1.87cr. It is noteworthy that Hexa Tradex had declared profit of 62.81cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 100%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.7% q-o-q & increased by 5.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 84.06% q-o-q & decreased by 100.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.34 for Q1 which decreased by 103% Y-o-Y.

Hexa Tradex has delivered 7.99% return in the last 1 week, 19.47% return in last 6 months and 20.29% YTD return.

Currently the Hexa Tradex has a market cap of 1022.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 219.81 & 140.2 respectively.

Hexa Tradex Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0-3.63+100%92.74-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.560.46+22.7%0.53+5.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-4.35%0-21.43%
Total Operating Expense0.751.07-29.74%0.61+22.38%
Operating Income-0.75-4.7+84.06%92.13-100.81%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.46-5.71+21.98%82.99-105.37%
Net Income-1.87-1.47-27.12%62.81-102.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.34-0.27-25.93%11.33-103%
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
