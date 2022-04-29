HFCL Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹68 crore for the March quarter, down 16% quarter-on-quarter. It was ₹81 crore the preceding December quarter.

The company's revenue from operations were down marginally to ₹1,183 crore as against ₹1,215 crore in third quarter of FY22.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹0.18 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The company's EBITDA came in at ₹154 crore, down 11% on quarter-on-quarter basis.

On standalone basis, the company reported a quarterly revenue of ₹1,066 crore, EBIDTA of ₹128 crore, and PAT of ₹62 crore.

“Our consistent performance in spite of uncertainties on account of geopolitical conflict, supply chain constraints, increased input cost, and pandemic related volatilities reflects the resilience of our business model and steady strengthening of our growth foundation. Steady technological strides, capacity additions, portfolio expansion and fiscal prudence adds predictability to our performance, as evident in our performance numbers," HFCL MD Mahendra Nahata said.

Reflecting on the way ahead, he added, being one of the leader in Indian telecom equipment and cable manufacturing as well as network implementation, HFCL is moving ahead with another round of CAPEX of Rs. 425 cr, a healthy pipeline of next-gen products and solutions, accelerated stance of technological and R&D alliances and partnerships and resolute deepening and widening of its global footprints."

On Friday, HFCL shares closed 1.98% lower at ₹74.15 apiece on NSE.