HFCL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 63.74% YOY

HFCL Q1 Results Live : HFCL, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 16.38% YoY, reaching a significant milestone. The profit also surged by a remarkable 63.74% YoY, showcasing strong financial performance.
Despite a slight decline of 12.66% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit managed to increase by 1.33%. This demonstrates the company's ability to remain profitable even during challenging times.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a minor increase of 1.33% q-o-q, while showing a reduction of 2.98% Y-o-Y. This indicates efficient cost management strategies implemented by HFCL.
Moreover, the operating income took a hit with a decrease of 14.09% q-o-q. However, on a Y-o-Y basis, it saw a significant rise of 20.11%, reflecting the company's overall growth trajectory.
HFCL reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.77 for Q1, marking a substantial increase of 57.14% Y-o-Y. This positive EPS growth is indicative of the company's strong financial health and profitability.
The market performance of HFCL has been impressive with a 0.4% return in the last week, 11.88% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 40.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. Investors have witnessed significant gains due to the company's consistent growth.
As of 26 Jul, 2024, HFCL boasts a market capitalization of ₹17057.76 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹135.4 & ₹61.5 respectively. This showcases the company's stability and resilience in the market.
Analysts covering HFCL have shown confidence in the company, with 1 out of 1 analysts giving a Buy rating as of 26 Jul, 2024. The consensus recommendation also remains positive, further strengthening investor sentiment towards HFCL.
HFCL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1158.24
|1326.06
|-12.66%
|995.19
|+16.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|88.7
|87.54
|+1.33%
|91.42
|-2.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.07
|20.14
|+19.51%
|20.9
|+15.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|1007.44
|1150.52
|-12.44%
|869.64
|+15.85%
|Operating Income
|150.8
|175.54
|-14.09%
|125.55
|+20.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|118.99
|149.45
|-20.38%
|102.53
|+16.05%
|Net Income
|111.51
|110.05
|+1.33%
|68.1
|+63.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.77
|0.76
|+1.32%
|0.49
|+57.14%
