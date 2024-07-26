HFCL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 63.74% YOY

HFCL Q1 Results Live : HFCL, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 16.38% YoY, reaching a significant milestone. The profit also surged by a remarkable 63.74% YoY, showcasing strong financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a slight decline of 12.66% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit managed to increase by 1.33%. This demonstrates the company's ability to remain profitable even during challenging times.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a minor increase of 1.33% q-o-q, while showing a reduction of 2.98% Y-o-Y. This indicates efficient cost management strategies implemented by HFCL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the operating income took a hit with a decrease of 14.09% q-o-q. However, on a Y-o-Y basis, it saw a significant rise of 20.11%, reflecting the company's overall growth trajectory.

HFCL reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.77 for Q1, marking a substantial increase of 57.14% Y-o-Y. This positive EPS growth is indicative of the company's strong financial health and profitability.

The market performance of HFCL has been impressive with a 0.4% return in the last week, 11.88% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 40.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. Investors have witnessed significant gains due to the company's consistent growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jul, 2024, HFCL boasts a market capitalization of ₹17057.76 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹135.4 & ₹61.5 respectively. This showcases the company's stability and resilience in the market.

Analysts covering HFCL have shown confidence in the company, with 1 out of 1 analysts giving a Buy rating as of 26 Jul, 2024. The consensus recommendation also remains positive, further strengthening investor sentiment towards HFCL.

HFCL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1158.24 1326.06 -12.66% 995.19 +16.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 88.7 87.54 +1.33% 91.42 -2.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.07 20.14 +19.51% 20.9 +15.17% Total Operating Expense 1007.44 1150.52 -12.44% 869.64 +15.85% Operating Income 150.8 175.54 -14.09% 125.55 +20.11% Net Income Before Taxes 118.99 149.45 -20.38% 102.53 +16.05% Net Income 111.51 110.05 +1.33% 68.1 +63.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.77 0.76 +1.32% 0.49 +57.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹111.51Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1158.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}