Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HFCL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 63.74% YOY

HFCL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 63.74% YOY

Livemint

HFCL Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.38% YoY & profit increased by 63.74% YoY

HFCL Q1 Results Live

HFCL Q1 Results Live : HFCL, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The revenue witnessed a growth of 16.38% YoY, reaching a significant milestone. The profit also surged by a remarkable 63.74% YoY, showcasing strong financial performance.

Despite a slight decline of 12.66% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the profit managed to increase by 1.33%. This demonstrates the company's ability to remain profitable even during challenging times.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses experienced a minor increase of 1.33% q-o-q, while showing a reduction of 2.98% Y-o-Y. This indicates efficient cost management strategies implemented by HFCL.

Moreover, the operating income took a hit with a decrease of 14.09% q-o-q. However, on a Y-o-Y basis, it saw a significant rise of 20.11%, reflecting the company's overall growth trajectory.

HFCL reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.77 for Q1, marking a substantial increase of 57.14% Y-o-Y. This positive EPS growth is indicative of the company's strong financial health and profitability.

The market performance of HFCL has been impressive with a 0.4% return in the last week, 11.88% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 40.59% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. Investors have witnessed significant gains due to the company's consistent growth.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, HFCL boasts a market capitalization of 17057.76 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 135.4 & 61.5 respectively. This showcases the company's stability and resilience in the market.

Analysts covering HFCL have shown confidence in the company, with 1 out of 1 analysts giving a Buy rating as of 26 Jul, 2024. The consensus recommendation also remains positive, further strengthening investor sentiment towards HFCL.

HFCL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1158.241326.06-12.66%995.19+16.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total88.787.54+1.33%91.42-2.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.0720.14+19.51%20.9+15.17%
Total Operating Expense1007.441150.52-12.44%869.64+15.85%
Operating Income150.8175.54-14.09%125.55+20.11%
Net Income Before Taxes118.99149.45-20.38%102.53+16.05%
Net Income111.51110.05+1.33%68.1+63.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.770.76+1.32%0.49+57.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹111.51Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1158.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

