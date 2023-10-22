HFCL Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.2% YOY
HFCL Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.28% YoY & profit decreased by 15.2% YoY
HFCL, a leading company in the telecommunications sector, announced their financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on 19th October, 2023. The company reported a decline in revenue by 5.28% and a decrease in profit by 15.2% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, HFCL witnessed a growth in revenue by 11.69% and an increase in profit by 1.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 10.86% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.18% year-over-year.
The operating income also saw a decline of 11.47% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 23.18% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of FY24 stood at ₹0.5, showing a decrease of 16.65% year-over-year.
In terms of returns, HFCL delivered a positive return of 0.14% in the last week, a strong return of 19.18% in the last six months, and a negative return of -0.95% year-to-date.
Currently, HFCL has a market capitalization of ₹10,421.97 Crores and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹88.8 and ₹55.75 respectively.
According to data as of 22nd October, 2023, out of the 1 analysts covering HFCL, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22nd October, 2023 was also to Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company.
HFCL Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1111.49
|995.19
|+11.69%
|1173.47
|-5.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|81.49
|91.42
|-10.86%
|89.73
|-9.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.45
|20.9
|+2.63%
|21.32
|+0.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1000.34
|869.64
|+15.03%
|1028.78
|-2.76%
|Operating Income
|111.15
|125.55
|-11.47%
|144.69
|-23.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|94.18
|102.53
|-8.14%
|113.81
|-17.25%
|Net Income
|69.42
|68.1
|+1.94%
|81.86
|-15.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.5
|0.49
|+2.04%
|0.6
|-16.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹69.42Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1111.49Cr
