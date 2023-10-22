HFCL Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.2% YOY

HFCL, a leading company in the telecommunications sector, announced their financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on 19th October, 2023. The company reported a decline in revenue by 5.28% and a decrease in profit by 15.2% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, HFCL witnessed a growth in revenue by 11.69% and an increase in profit by 1.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 10.86% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.18% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also saw a decline of 11.47% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 23.18% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of FY24 stood at ₹0.5, showing a decrease of 16.65% year-over-year.

In terms of returns, HFCL delivered a positive return of 0.14% in the last week, a strong return of 19.18% in the last six months, and a negative return of -0.95% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, HFCL has a market capitalization of ₹10,421.97 Crores and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹88.8 and ₹55.75 respectively.

According to data as of 22nd October, 2023, out of the 1 analysts covering HFCL, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22nd October, 2023 was also to Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HFCL Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1111.49 995.19 +11.69% 1173.47 -5.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 81.49 91.42 -10.86% 89.73 -9.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.45 20.9 +2.63% 21.32 +0.61% Total Operating Expense 1000.34 869.64 +15.03% 1028.78 -2.76% Operating Income 111.15 125.55 -11.47% 144.69 -23.18% Net Income Before Taxes 94.18 102.53 -8.14% 113.81 -17.25% Net Income 69.42 68.1 +1.94% 81.86 -15.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.5 0.49 +2.04% 0.6 -16.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹69.42Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1111.49Cr

