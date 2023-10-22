Hello User
HFCL Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.2% YOY

HFCL Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 15.2% YOY

Livemint

HFCL Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 5.28% YoY & profit decreased by 15.2% YoY

HFCL Q2 FY24 Results

HFCL, a leading company in the telecommunications sector, announced their financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on 19th October, 2023. The company reported a decline in revenue by 5.28% and a decrease in profit by 15.2% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HFCL witnessed a growth in revenue by 11.69% and an increase in profit by 1.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 10.86% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 9.18% year-over-year.

The operating income also saw a decline of 11.47% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of 23.18% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of FY24 stood at 0.5, showing a decrease of 16.65% year-over-year.

In terms of returns, HFCL delivered a positive return of 0.14% in the last week, a strong return of 19.18% in the last six months, and a negative return of -0.95% year-to-date.

Currently, HFCL has a market capitalization of 10,421.97 Crores and its 52-week high/low stands at 88.8 and 55.75 respectively.

According to data as of 22nd October, 2023, out of the 1 analysts covering HFCL, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22nd October, 2023 was also to Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company.

HFCL Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1111.49995.19+11.69%1173.47-5.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.4991.42-10.86%89.73-9.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.4520.9+2.63%21.32+0.61%
Total Operating Expense1000.34869.64+15.03%1028.78-2.76%
Operating Income111.15125.55-11.47%144.69-23.18%
Net Income Before Taxes94.18102.53-8.14%113.81-17.25%
Net Income69.4268.1+1.94%81.86-15.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.50.49+2.04%0.6-16.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.42Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1111.49Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
