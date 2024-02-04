Hello User
HFCL Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 14.28% YoY

Livemint

HFCL Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Decreased by 4.93% YoY & Profit Decreased by 14.28% YoY

HFCL Q3 FY24 Results Live

HFCL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.93% & the profit decreased by 14.28% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12% and the profit increased by 18.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.54% q-o-q & increased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.32% q-o-q & decreased by 41.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.58 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.

HFCL has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 57.58% return in the last 6 months, and 22.94% YTD return.

Currently, HFCL has a market cap of 14769.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 108.8 & 55.75 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

HFCL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1032.311111.49-7.12%1085.84-4.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.0881.49+10.54%84.32+6.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.2721.45-10.16%20.13-4.27%
Total Operating Expense934.851000.34-6.55%918.33+1.8%
Operating Income97.46111.15-12.32%167.51-41.82%
Net Income Before Taxes107.8694.18+14.53%136.92-21.22%
Net Income82.2369.42+18.45%95.93-14.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.580.5+16%0.69-15.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1032.31Cr

