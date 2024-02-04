HFCL Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 14.28% YoY

HFCL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.93% & the profit decreased by 14.28% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12% and the profit increased by 18.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.54% q-o-q & increased by 6.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.32% q-o-q & decreased by 41.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.58 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.
HFCL has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 57.58% return in the last 6 months, and 22.94% YTD return.
Currently, HFCL has a market cap of ₹14769.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹108.8 & ₹55.75 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
HFCL Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1032.31
|1111.49
|-7.12%
|1085.84
|-4.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.08
|81.49
|+10.54%
|84.32
|+6.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.27
|21.45
|-10.16%
|20.13
|-4.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|934.85
|1000.34
|-6.55%
|918.33
|+1.8%
|Operating Income
|97.46
|111.15
|-12.32%
|167.51
|-41.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.86
|94.18
|+14.53%
|136.92
|-21.22%
|Net Income
|82.23
|69.42
|+18.45%
|95.93
|-14.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.58
|0.5
|+16%
|0.69
|-15.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1032.31Cr
