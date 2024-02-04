HFCL Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 14.28% YoY

HFCL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.93% & the profit decreased by 14.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.12% and the profit increased by 18.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.54% q-o-q & increased by 6.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 12.32% q-o-q & decreased by 41.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.58 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 15.94% Y-o-Y.

HFCL has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 57.58% return in the last 6 months, and 22.94% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, HFCL has a market cap of ₹14769.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹108.8 & ₹55.75 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HFCL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1032.31 1111.49 -7.12% 1085.84 -4.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.08 81.49 +10.54% 84.32 +6.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.27 21.45 -10.16% 20.13 -4.27% Total Operating Expense 934.85 1000.34 -6.55% 918.33 +1.8% Operating Income 97.46 111.15 -12.32% 167.51 -41.82% Net Income Before Taxes 107.86 94.18 +14.53% 136.92 -21.22% Net Income 82.23 69.42 +18.45% 95.93 -14.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.58 0.5 +16% 0.69 -15.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1032.31Cr

