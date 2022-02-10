High costs hurt M&M's margins in Q3; demand remains strong

“We are back to over 40% market share in the farm equipment sector in this quarter. Going forward, the outlook for tractor sales will depend on a mix of factors: Government spending on rural development schemes like the MNREGA has seen a sharp cut in FY22. We’ve seen the terms of trade have become negative for the farmer, which has resulted in reduced cash in the hands of the farmer. However, we expect a record rabi output one the harvesting starts. How the monsoon plays out will be critical to gauge demand in the market", Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector told reporters in a conference call.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}