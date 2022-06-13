High costs, US competition crimp pharma earnings

Tepid growth of pharma companies in May indicates that the pressure will continue for the near term. The Indian pharma market (IPM) fell 3.3% from the year ago in May, after falling 4.8% from the year ago in April. The fall was led by a high base. Higher off takes of acute segment products in the year-ago were due to the spread of covid-19, which led to extraordinary year-on-year growth of 47.8% in May 2021.

