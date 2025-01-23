High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025:High Energy Batteries India declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning drop in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit of ₹0.67 crore, which represents a staggering 79.38% decrease year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12.66 crore, reflecting a 25.04% decline compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue declined by 15.32%, and profit saw a significant drop of 62.78%. The financial strain is evident as the operating income plummeted by 78.32% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 91.62% year-over-year.
Moreover, the Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 6.14% on a quarterly basis and rose by 4.99% compared to the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.74, a decrease of 79.56% year-over-year.
Despite these challenges, High Energy Batteries India experienced a -6.08% return in the last week, a -27.75% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.57% year-to-date return.
Currently, High Energy Batteries India boasts a market capitalization of ₹510.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1058.8 and a low of ₹516.9. These results raise concerns about the company's financial health moving forward.
High Energy Batteries India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.66
|14.95
|-15.32%
|16.89
|-25.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.84
|4.56
|+6.14%
|4.61
|+4.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.24
|0.21
|+14.29%
|0.26
|-7.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|12.34
|13.51
|-8.66%
|13.19
|-6.44%
|Operating Income
|0.31
|1.43
|-78.32%
|3.7
|-91.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.89
|2.45
|-63.67%
|4.41
|-79.82%
|Net Income
|0.67
|1.8
|-62.78%
|3.25
|-79.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.74
|2
|-63%
|3.62
|-79.56%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
