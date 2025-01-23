High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.38% YOY, profit at ₹0.67 crore and revenue at ₹12.66 crore

High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025:High Energy Batteries India declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning drop in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit of ₹0.67 crore, which represents a staggering 79.38% decrease year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12.66 crore, reflecting a 25.04% decline compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue declined by 15.32%, and profit saw a significant drop of 62.78%. The financial strain is evident as the operating income plummeted by 78.32% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 91.62% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 6.14% on a quarterly basis and rose by 4.99% compared to the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.74, a decrease of 79.56% year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, High Energy Batteries India experienced a -6.08% return in the last week, a -27.75% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.57% year-to-date return.

Currently, High Energy Batteries India boasts a market capitalization of ₹510.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1058.8 and a low of ₹516.9. These results raise concerns about the company's financial health moving forward.

Advertisement

High Energy Batteries India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.66 14.95 -15.32% 16.89 -25.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.84 4.56 +6.14% 4.61 +4.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.24 0.21 +14.29% 0.26 -7.69% Total Operating Expense 12.34 13.51 -8.66% 13.19 -6.44% Operating Income 0.31 1.43 -78.32% 3.7 -91.62% Net Income Before Taxes 0.89 2.45 -63.67% 4.41 -79.82% Net Income 0.67 1.8 -62.78% 3.25 -79.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.74 2 -63% 3.62 -79.56%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.