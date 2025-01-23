High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.38% YOY, profit at ₹0.67 crore and revenue at ₹12.66 crore

High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 25.04% YoY & profit decreased by 79.38% YoY, profit at 0.67 crore and revenue at 12.66 crore

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Advertisement
High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

High Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025:High Energy Batteries India declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning drop in both revenue and profit. The company reported a profit of 0.67 crore, which represents a staggering 79.38% decrease year-over-year. Revenue for the quarter stood at 12.66 crore, reflecting a 25.04% decline compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue declined by 15.32%, and profit saw a significant drop of 62.78%. The financial strain is evident as the operating income plummeted by 78.32% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 91.62% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Selling, general & administrative expenses increased by 6.14% on a quarterly basis and rose by 4.99% compared to the previous year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.74, a decrease of 79.56% year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, High Energy Batteries India experienced a -6.08% return in the last week, a -27.75% return in the last 6 months, and a -6.57% year-to-date return.

Currently, High Energy Batteries India boasts a market capitalization of 510.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 1058.8 and a low of 516.9. These results raise concerns about the company's financial health moving forward.

Advertisement

High Energy Batteries India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.6614.95-15.32%16.89-25.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.844.56+6.14%4.61+4.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.240.21+14.29%0.26-7.69%
Total Operating Expense12.3413.51-8.66%13.19-6.44%
Operating Income0.311.43-78.32%3.7-91.62%
Net Income Before Taxes0.892.45-63.67%4.41-79.82%
Net Income0.671.8-62.78%3.25-79.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.742-63%3.62-79.56%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHigh Energy Batteries India Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 79.38% YOY, profit at ₹0.67 crore and revenue at ₹12.66 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.67Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹12.66Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts