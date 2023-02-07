High promoter holding stock records highest ever nine months revenue in FY23

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited said: “We are delighted to report that we have sustained our growth and were able to deliver highest ever nine months revenue in company’s history. The growth was backed by our strong execution capabilities and healthy demand scenario in the domestic market. Going forward we believe government continuous thrust towards infrastructure development and uptick in private capex will provide a mid to long term growth pathway for us. Also, it is a great honor to receive Pride of India Award, 2023. This award is a testimony of our hard work and commitment towards building our brand."