Higher finance cost a drag on Vedanta’s Q3 profit

MUMBAI :Vedanta Ltd reported lower profit for the December quarter despite a decline in overall expenses, including for power and fuel, because of a surge in interest payments on borrowings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s cost of finance, which is essentially interest paid on loans among other borrowing expenses, surged 54% year-on-year to ₹2,417 crore.

This was on account of the resources major’s consolidated net debt increasing to ₹62,492 crore as of 31 December, from ₹38,076 crore a year earlier. Gross debt increased to ₹75,227 crore from ₹61,550 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was after Vedanta paid a significant share of its cashflows as dividends over the past two financial years to help its London-based parent, Vedanta Resources Ltd, service its debt load.

“Our debt as a group, including Vedanta Resources, has not gone up," said Ajay Goel, the company’s chief financial officer. “The mix has changed. Debt in India has gone up, but debt of Vedanta Resources has gone down. Our assets and liabilities are very much in harmony."

Vedanta’s average cost of capital has increased to 9.4% from about 8% a year earlier, Goel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The finance cost vis-a-vis last year has gone up significantly," he said, attributing the higher costs to an increase in borrowing at Vedanta and to a general increase in the cost of capital.

Subsequently, the company’s consolidated profit for the December quarter was 7% lower year-on-year at ₹2,868 crore.

This was despite a 4% increase in consolidated revenue and a 17% drop in power and fuel costs, year-on-year. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹35,541 crore for the quarter. Power and fuel cost was ₹5,843 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company’s efforts at cost-rationalization showed in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (ebitda). Consolidated ebitda was up nearly 21% on-year to ₹8,531 crore, as per Mint’s calculation. Ebitda margin improved by over 3 percentage points to 24%. EBITDA excludes interest expenses.

Last week, India Ratings and Research downgraded Vedanta Ltd’s credit rating to ‘IND A+’ from ‘IND AA-’ on account of an expected impairment in its ability to access domestic and international capital markets. The rating agency added that capital markets had accounted for 20-40% of Vedanta’s borrowing since FY20.

Vedanta will be able to access capital from domestic banks, albeit at a higher cost, as per the rating agency. India Ratings took a consolidated view of Vedanta Ltd’s subsidiaries as well as its parent Vedanta Resources while arriving at its decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedanta Ltd management disputed the rating action.

“We disagree with their rationale," Arun Misra, executive director at Vedanta, told Mint.

“One of the reasons why India Ratings was looking to downgrade (Vedanta) was the recent cost of all borrowing at about 12%," he said. Vedanta Ltd was looking at closing a fundraise at a lower cost of borrowing, Misra added, which he said should help the company restore its credit rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, Crisil has maintained Vedanta’s credit rating at ‘Crisil AA-’, with a rating watch with developing implications.

Speaking about the company’s proposed demerger into six separately listed entities, Goel said discussions with lenders were progressing well. The restructuring should get a nod from all of Vedanta Ltd’s lenders by mid-March, he said.

The stock of Vedanta Ltd closed 0.4% higher on BSE on Thursday at ₹263.55 per share, while the benchmark Sensex index ended the session half a percentage lower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!