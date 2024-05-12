Hello User
Hikal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.62% YOY

Hikal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.62% YOY

Livemint

Hikal Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.72% YoY & profit decreased by 5.62% YoY

Hikal Q4 Results Live

Hikal Q4 Results Live : Hikal declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 5.72% and a decline in profit by 5.62% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, there was a positive growth in revenue by 14.86% and profit by 110.47% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.03% quarter-on-quarter and 10.27% year-on-year.

Operating income showed an increase of 73.57% quarter-on-quarter but a decrease of 1.67% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.76, reflecting a decrease of 5.28% year-on-year.

Hikal's stock performance in the market includes a -5.47% return in the last week, 4.69% return in the last 6 months, and -5.71% year-to-date return.

Currently, Hikal has a market capitalization of 3533.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 331.2 & 250.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, also being to Strong Buy.

Hikal Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue514.1447.57+14.86%545.29-5.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.7861.31+4.03%57.84+10.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.3428.97+11.63%26.83+20.52%
Total Operating Expense451.98411.78+9.76%482.11-6.25%
Operating Income62.1235.79+73.57%63.18-1.67%
Net Income Before Taxes47.3221.61+118.97%48.58-2.58%
Net Income33.9716.14+110.47%35.99-5.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.761.31+110.69%2.91-5.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹514.1Cr

