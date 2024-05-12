Hikal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.62% YOY

Hikal Q4 Results Live : Hikal declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 5.72% and a decline in profit by 5.62% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, there was a positive growth in revenue by 14.86% and profit by 110.47% when compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.03% quarter-on-quarter and 10.27% year-on-year.
Operating income showed an increase of 73.57% quarter-on-quarter but a decrease of 1.67% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.76, reflecting a decrease of 5.28% year-on-year.
Hikal's stock performance in the market includes a -5.47% return in the last week, 4.69% return in the last 6 months, and -5.71% year-to-date return.
Currently, Hikal has a market capitalization of ₹3533.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹331.2 & ₹250.1 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, also being to Strong Buy.
Hikal Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|514.1
|447.57
|+14.86%
|545.29
|-5.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.78
|61.31
|+4.03%
|57.84
|+10.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.34
|28.97
|+11.63%
|26.83
|+20.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|451.98
|411.78
|+9.76%
|482.11
|-6.25%
|Operating Income
|62.12
|35.79
|+73.57%
|63.18
|-1.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|47.32
|21.61
|+118.97%
|48.58
|-2.58%
|Net Income
|33.97
|16.14
|+110.47%
|35.99
|-5.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.76
|1.31
|+110.69%
|2.91
|-5.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹514.1Cr
