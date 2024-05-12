Hikal Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 5.62% YOY

Hikal Q4 Results Live : Hikal declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 5.72% and a decline in profit by 5.62% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there was a positive growth in revenue by 14.86% and profit by 110.47% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.03% quarter-on-quarter and 10.27% year-on-year.

Operating income showed an increase of 73.57% quarter-on-quarter but a decrease of 1.67% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.76, reflecting a decrease of 5.28% year-on-year.

Hikal's stock performance in the market includes a -5.47% return in the last week, 4.69% return in the last 6 months, and -5.71% year-to-date return.

Currently, Hikal has a market capitalization of ₹3533.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹331.2 & ₹250.1 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Strong Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, also being to Strong Buy.

Hikal Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 514.1 447.57 +14.86% 545.29 -5.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.78 61.31 +4.03% 57.84 +10.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.34 28.97 +11.63% 26.83 +20.52% Total Operating Expense 451.98 411.78 +9.76% 482.11 -6.25% Operating Income 62.12 35.79 +73.57% 63.18 -1.67% Net Income Before Taxes 47.32 21.61 +118.97% 48.58 -2.58% Net Income 33.97 16.14 +110.47% 35.99 -5.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.76 1.31 +110.69% 2.91 -5.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹514.1Cr

