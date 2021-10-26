OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Hikal Q2 results: PAT soars 63% YoY, but falls sequentially
Hikal reported a consolidated net profit of 44 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY22), up 63% year-on-year. It was 27 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q2FY21).

On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) fell 12% from 50 crore clocked in the previous June quarter (Q1FY22).

Total revenue from operations increased 26% to 469 crore as compared to 371 crore in the year-ago period.

On Tuesday, Hikal's stock was up 6% at 494 in afternoon trade on NSE. The company's shares have given multibagger returns for investors since the start of 2021 as the scrip rose by as much as 195%.

"During the quarter, heavy rains at Maharashtra's Mahad led to flooding which caused the operations at the Holding Company’s Mahad Unit to remain shut for a period of 27 days. This has consequentially impacted the results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2021. The Holding Company has filed an insurance claim, which is under assessment," Hikal said in a filing.

Segment wise, revenue from pharmaceuticals business remained flat when compared with the previous year at 279 crore, while crop protection business clocked a revenue of 189 crore, more than doubled over year-ago quarter.

