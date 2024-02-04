HIL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.18Cr, Revenue increased by 2.23% YoY

HIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.23% & the loss came at ₹7.18cr. It is noteworthy that HIL had declared a profit of ₹12.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q & increased by 22.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.97% q-o-q & decreased by 156.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-9.52 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 157.21% Y-o-Y.

HIL has delivered 2.42% return in the last 1 week, -5.81% return in the last 6 months, and 3.41% YTD return.

Currently, HIL has a market cap of ₹2194.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3275 & ₹2202.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹15.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 14 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HIL Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 784.24 723.22 +8.44% 767.17 +2.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 116.03 112.33 +3.29% 95.03 +22.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.81 28.92 +3.08% 27.09 +10.04% Total Operating Expense 797.48 735.26 +8.46% 743.84 +7.21% Operating Income -13.24 -12.04 -9.97% 23.33 -156.75% Net Income Before Taxes -10.64 -24.5 +56.57% 17.32 -161.43% Net Income -7.18 -15.78 +54.5% 12.53 -157.3% Diluted Normalized EPS -9.52 -32.89 +71.06% 16.64 -157.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.18Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹784.24Cr

