Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HIL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.18Cr, Revenue increased by 2.23% YoY

HIL Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.18Cr, Revenue increased by 2.23% YoY

Livemint

HIL Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.23% YoY & loss at 7.18Cr

HIL Q3 FY24 Results Live

HIL declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.23% & the loss came at 7.18cr. It is noteworthy that HIL had declared a profit of 12.53cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.29% q-o-q & increased by 22.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.97% q-o-q & decreased by 156.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -9.52 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 157.21% Y-o-Y.

HIL has delivered 2.42% return in the last 1 week, -5.81% return in the last 6 months, and 3.41% YTD return.

Currently, HIL has a market cap of 2194.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3275 & 2202.1 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 15.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 14 Feb, 2024.

HIL Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue784.24723.22+8.44%767.17+2.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total116.03112.33+3.29%95.03+22.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.8128.92+3.08%27.09+10.04%
Total Operating Expense797.48735.26+8.46%743.84+7.21%
Operating Income-13.24-12.04-9.97%23.33-156.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.64-24.5+56.57%17.32-161.43%
Net Income-7.18-15.78+54.5%12.53-157.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS-9.52-32.89+71.06%16.64-157.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹784.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.