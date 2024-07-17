Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.33% YOY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing a significant increase of 26.24% and the profit soaring by 42.33% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.99% and the profit increased by 6.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.32% q-o-q and increased by 22.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income also witnessed an uptick, with a 7.25% q-o-q increase and a substantial 46.82% Y-o-Y growth.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹2.48, marking a 24.62% Y-o-Y increase.

Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered positive returns, with 1.61% in the last 1 week, 10.42% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.74% YTD return.

Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical boasts a market cap of ₹21344.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹442.9 & ₹133.5 respectively.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1200.41 1176.95 +1.99% 950.91 +26.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 31.46 29.59 +6.32% 25.78 +22.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.93 12.61 +2.54% 12.1 +6.86% Total Operating Expense 1021.42 1010.06 +1.12% 829 +23.21% Operating Income 178.99 166.89 +7.25% 121.91 +46.82% Net Income Before Taxes 178.68 165.73 +7.81% 118.88 +50.3% Net Income 122.62 115.16 +6.48% 86.15 +42.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.48 2.41 +2.9% 1.99 +24.62%