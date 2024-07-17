Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.33% YOY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.24% YoY & profit increased by 42.33% YoY

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live
Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing a significant increase of 26.24% and the profit soaring by 42.33% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.99% and the profit increased by 6.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.32% q-o-q and increased by 22.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income also witnessed an uptick, with a 7.25% q-o-q increase and a substantial 46.82% Y-o-Y growth.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 2.48, marking a 24.62% Y-o-Y increase.

Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered positive returns, with 1.61% in the last 1 week, 10.42% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.74% YTD return.

Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical boasts a market cap of 21344.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 442.9 & 133.5 respectively.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1200.411176.95+1.99%950.91+26.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.4629.59+6.32%25.78+22.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.9312.61+2.54%12.1+6.86%
Total Operating Expense1021.421010.06+1.12%829+23.21%
Operating Income178.99166.89+7.25%121.91+46.82%
Net Income Before Taxes178.68165.73+7.81%118.88+50.3%
Net Income122.62115.16+6.48%86.15+42.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.482.41+2.9%1.99+24.62%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>122.62Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1200.41Cr
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHimadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.33% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue