Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.33% YOY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing a significant increase of 26.24% and the profit soaring by 42.33% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.99% and the profit increased by 6.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.32% q-o-q and increased by 22.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income also witnessed an uptick, with a 7.25% q-o-q increase and a substantial 46.82% Y-o-Y growth.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹2.48, marking a 24.62% Y-o-Y increase.
Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered positive returns, with 1.61% in the last 1 week, 10.42% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.74% YTD return.
Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical boasts a market cap of ₹21344.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹442.9 & ₹133.5 respectively.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1200.41
|1176.95
|+1.99%
|950.91
|+26.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|31.46
|29.59
|+6.32%
|25.78
|+22.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.93
|12.61
|+2.54%
|12.1
|+6.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|1021.42
|1010.06
|+1.12%
|829
|+23.21%
|Operating Income
|178.99
|166.89
|+7.25%
|121.91
|+46.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|178.68
|165.73
|+7.81%
|118.88
|+50.3%
|Net Income
|122.62
|115.16
|+6.48%
|86.15
|+42.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.48
|2.41
|+2.9%
|1.99
|+24.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹122.62Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1200.41Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar