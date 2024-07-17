Hello User
Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.33% YOY

Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.24% YoY & profit increased by 42.33% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing a significant increase of 26.24% and the profit soaring by 42.33% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.99% and the profit increased by 6.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.32% q-o-q and increased by 22.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income also witnessed an uptick, with a 7.25% q-o-q increase and a substantial 46.82% Y-o-Y growth.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 2.48, marking a 24.62% Y-o-Y increase.

Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered positive returns, with 1.61% in the last 1 week, 10.42% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 39.74% YTD return.

Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical boasts a market cap of 21344.53 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 442.9 & 133.5 respectively.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1200.411176.95+1.99%950.91+26.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total31.4629.59+6.32%25.78+22.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.9312.61+2.54%12.1+6.86%
Total Operating Expense1021.421010.06+1.12%829+23.21%
Operating Income178.99166.89+7.25%121.91+46.82%
Net Income Before Taxes178.68165.73+7.81%118.88+50.3%
Net Income122.62115.16+6.48%86.15+42.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.482.41+2.9%1.99+24.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹122.62Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1200.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

