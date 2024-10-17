Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.5% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.18% year-on-year. The company reported a significant profit rise of 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue decline of 5.29%, while profits increased by 10.39%. This indicates a mixed performance on a sequential basis, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining growth momentum.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged, rising by 10.68% quarter-on-quarter and 23.39% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact profitability in the future.
On a positive note, the operating income was up by 8.96% from the previous quarter and saw a remarkable increase of 34.29% year-on-year. This growth underscores the company's strong operational performance despite rising costs.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.72, marking an 18.78% increase year-on-year. This increase is likely to attract investor interest as it reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits per share.
In terms of stock performance, Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered a return of 4.94% over the past week, an impressive 113.69% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 113.28%. These figures indicate strong investor sentiment towards the company.
Currently, the market capitalization of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹32,586.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹688.7 and a low of ₹224, reflecting significant stock price volatility over the past year.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1136.92
|1200.41
|-5.29%
|1004.52
|+13.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.82
|31.46
|+10.68%
|28.22
|+23.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.1
|12.93
|+1.31%
|12.43
|+5.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|941.89
|1021.42
|-7.79%
|859.29
|+9.61%
|Operating Income
|195.03
|178.99
|+8.96%
|145.23
|+34.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|197.3
|178.68
|+10.42%
|139.1
|+41.84%
|Net Income
|135.36
|122.62
|+10.39%
|100.64
|+34.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.72
|2.48
|+9.68%
|2.29
|+18.78%
