Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.5% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.5% YoY

Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.18% YoY & profit increased by 34.5% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.18% year-on-year. The company reported a significant profit rise of 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue decline of 5.29%, while profits increased by 10.39%. This indicates a mixed performance on a sequential basis, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged, rising by 10.68% quarter-on-quarter and 23.39% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact profitability in the future.

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 8.96% from the previous quarter and saw a remarkable increase of 34.29% year-on-year. This growth underscores the company's strong operational performance despite rising costs.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.72, marking an 18.78% increase year-on-year. This increase is likely to attract investor interest as it reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits per share.

In terms of stock performance, Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered a return of 4.94% over the past week, an impressive 113.69% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 113.28%. These figures indicate strong investor sentiment towards the company.

Currently, the market capitalization of Himadri Speciality Chemical is 32,586.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 688.7 and a low of 224, reflecting significant stock price volatility over the past year.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1136.921200.41-5.29%1004.52+13.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.8231.46+10.68%28.22+23.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.112.93+1.31%12.43+5.39%
Total Operating Expense941.891021.42-7.79%859.29+9.61%
Operating Income195.03178.99+8.96%145.23+34.29%
Net Income Before Taxes197.3178.68+10.42%139.1+41.84%
Net Income135.36122.62+10.39%100.64+34.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.722.48+9.68%2.29+18.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹135.36Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1136.92Cr

