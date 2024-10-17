Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.5% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q2 Results Live : Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 13.18% year-on-year. The company reported a significant profit rise of 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the company saw a revenue decline of 5.29%, while profits increased by 10.39%. This indicates a mixed performance on a sequential basis, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses have surged, rising by 10.68% quarter-on-quarter and 23.39% year-on-year. This increase in operational costs could be a point of concern for investors as it may impact profitability in the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 8.96% from the previous quarter and saw a remarkable increase of 34.29% year-on-year. This growth underscores the company's strong operational performance despite rising costs.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.72, marking an 18.78% increase year-on-year. This increase is likely to attract investor interest as it reflects the company’s ability to generate higher profits per share.

In terms of stock performance, Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered a return of 4.94% over the past week, an impressive 113.69% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 113.28%. These figures indicate strong investor sentiment towards the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market capitalization of Himadri Speciality Chemical is ₹32,586.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹688.7 and a low of ₹224, reflecting significant stock price volatility over the past year.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1136.92 1200.41 -5.29% 1004.52 +13.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.82 31.46 +10.68% 28.22 +23.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.1 12.93 +1.31% 12.43 +5.39% Total Operating Expense 941.89 1021.42 -7.79% 859.29 +9.61% Operating Income 195.03 178.99 +8.96% 145.23 +34.29% Net Income Before Taxes 197.3 178.68 +10.42% 139.1 +41.84% Net Income 135.36 122.62 +10.39% 100.64 +34.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.72 2.48 +9.68% 2.29 +18.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹135.36Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1136.92Cr

