Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 66.93% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 66.93% YoY

Livemint

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 1.46% YoY & Profit Increased by 66.93% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live

Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.46% & the profit increased by 66.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit increased by 8.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q & increased by 75.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.47 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.35% Y-o-Y.

Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered 1.27% return in the last 1 week, 171.07% return in last 6 months and 26.56% YTD return.

Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical has a market cap of 17262.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 398.75 & 80.2 respectively.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1052.511004.52+4.78%1037.39+1.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.8928.22-4.71%21.11+27.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.7212.43+2.33%12.85-1.01%
Total Operating Expense891.33859.29+3.73%945.34-5.71%
Operating Income161.18145.23+10.98%92.05+75.1%
Net Income Before Taxes150.15139.1+7.94%79.47+88.94%
Net Income108.82100.64+8.13%65.19+66.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.472.29+7.86%1.55+59.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹108.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1052.51Cr

