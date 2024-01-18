Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 66.93% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.46% & the profit increased by 66.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit increased by 8.13%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q & increased by 75.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.47 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.35% Y-o-Y.

Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered 1.27% return in the last 1 week, 171.07% return in last 6 months and 26.56% YTD return.

Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical has a market cap of ₹17262.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398.75 & ₹80.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1052.51 1004.52 +4.78% 1037.39 +1.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.89 28.22 -4.71% 21.11 +27.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.72 12.43 +2.33% 12.85 -1.01% Total Operating Expense 891.33 859.29 +3.73% 945.34 -5.71% Operating Income 161.18 145.23 +10.98% 92.05 +75.1% Net Income Before Taxes 150.15 139.1 +7.94% 79.47 +88.94% Net Income 108.82 100.64 +8.13% 65.19 +66.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.47 2.29 +7.86% 1.55 +59.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹108.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1052.51Cr

