Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 66.93% YoY

Himadri Speciality Chemical declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.46% & the profit increased by 66.93% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.78% and the profit increased by 8.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.71% q-o-q & increased by 27.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q & increased by 75.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.47 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.35% Y-o-Y.
Himadri Speciality Chemical has delivered 1.27% return in the last 1 week, 171.07% return in last 6 months and 26.56% YTD return.
Currently, Himadri Speciality Chemical has a market cap of ₹17262.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398.75 & ₹80.2 respectively.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1052.51
|1004.52
|+4.78%
|1037.39
|+1.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.89
|28.22
|-4.71%
|21.11
|+27.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.72
|12.43
|+2.33%
|12.85
|-1.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|891.33
|859.29
|+3.73%
|945.34
|-5.71%
|Operating Income
|161.18
|145.23
|+10.98%
|92.05
|+75.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|150.15
|139.1
|+7.94%
|79.47
|+88.94%
|Net Income
|108.82
|100.64
|+8.13%
|65.19
|+66.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.47
|2.29
|+7.86%
|1.55
|+59.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹108.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1052.51Cr
