Hindalco doubles Q4 net as India biz shines

However, its US subsidiary Novelis reported a relatively softer performance during the quarter, marred by one-offs. It was also impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage in auto industry, cost inflation and other short-term operational issues, as well as a non-recurring regulatory provision taken in the quarter. The adjusted Ebitda of $431 million was 15% below the previous year’s $505 million. Higher operational costs of about $55 million on account of production and logistics challenges and $15 million in non-recurring regulatory provisions impacted Ebitda, as per analysts.