Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.26% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live : Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Hindalco Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.59% and the profit increased by 25.26% year-over-year (YoY). In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.82% while the profit decreased by 3.15%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 0.46% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a slight increase of 0.82% YoY. Meanwhile, the operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q and increased significantly by 34.86% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹14.98, marking a substantial increase of 34.59% YoY. The stock has delivered a 1.82% return in the last week, 21.82% return in the last six months, and a 1.07% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries boasts a market cap of ₹139,029.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹715.25 and a 52-week low of ₹438.15. The company's performance has been under close scrutiny by analysts.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 11 have given a Buy rating, and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries continues to demonstrate robust financial health and growth prospects, as reflected in its latest quarterly performance.

Hindalco Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 57013 55994 +1.82% 52991 +7.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7346 7380 -0.46% 7286 +0.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 1892 2018 -6.24% 1786 +5.94% Total Operating Expense 51732 51331 +0.78% 49075 +5.41% Operating Income 5281 4663 +13.25% 3916 +34.86% Net Income Before Taxes 4848 4136 +17.21% 3317 +46.16% Net Income 3074 3174 -3.15% 2454 +25.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.98 14.81 +1.16% 11.13 +34.59%