Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.26% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.26% YoY

Livemint

Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.59% YoY & profit increased by 25.26% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live

Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live : Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Hindalco Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.59% and the profit increased by 25.26% year-over-year (YoY). In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.82% while the profit decreased by 3.15%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 0.46% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a slight increase of 0.82% YoY. Meanwhile, the operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q and increased significantly by 34.86% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 14.98, marking a substantial increase of 34.59% YoY. The stock has delivered a 1.82% return in the last week, 21.82% return in the last six months, and a 1.07% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries boasts a market cap of 139,029.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 715.25 and a 52-week low of 438.15. The company's performance has been under close scrutiny by analysts.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 11 have given a Buy rating, and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries continues to demonstrate robust financial health and growth prospects, as reflected in its latest quarterly performance.

Hindalco Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5701355994+1.82%52991+7.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73467380-0.46%7286+0.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization18922018-6.24%1786+5.94%
Total Operating Expense5173251331+0.78%49075+5.41%
Operating Income52814663+13.25%3916+34.86%
Net Income Before Taxes48484136+17.21%3317+46.16%
Net Income30743174-3.15%2454+25.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.9814.81+1.16%11.13+34.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3074Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹57013Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

