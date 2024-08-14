Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.26% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live : Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Live: Hindalco Industries declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.59% and the profit increased by 25.26% year-over-year (YoY). In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.82% while the profit decreased by 3.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 0.46% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a slight increase of 0.82% YoY. Meanwhile, the operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q and increased significantly by 34.86% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹14.98, marking a substantial increase of 34.59% YoY. The stock has delivered a 1.82% return in the last week, 21.82% return in the last six months, and a 1.07% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries boasts a market cap of ₹139,029.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹715.25 and a 52-week low of ₹438.15. The company's performance has been under close scrutiny by analysts.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 11 have given a Buy rating, and 11 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries continues to demonstrate robust financial health and growth prospects, as reflected in its latest quarterly performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindalco Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 57013 55994 +1.82% 52991 +7.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7346 7380 -0.46% 7286 +0.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 1892 2018 -6.24% 1786 +5.94% Total Operating Expense 51732 51331 +0.78% 49075 +5.41% Operating Income 5281 4663 +13.25% 3916 +34.86% Net Income Before Taxes 4848 4136 +17.21% 3317 +46.16% Net Income 3074 3174 -3.15% 2454 +25.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.98 14.81 +1.16% 11.13 +34.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3074Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹57013Cr

