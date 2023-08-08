Hindalco Industries Q1 Results: Standalone net profit drops 58% to ₹600 crore; revenue rises 2% YoY2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Hindalco Industries’ subsidiary Novelis’ Q1 revenue fell 14.4% to ₹33,606 crore from ₹39,289 crore, while its EBITDA declined 20.3% to ₹3,456 crore from ₹4,334 crore, YoY.
Hindalco Industries, the aluminium major, on Tuesday reported a 58.6% drop in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at ₹600 crore as compared to ₹1,448 crore in the year-ago quarter.
