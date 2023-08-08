“An enhanced product mix saw the Aluminium India Downstream Business generating higher value, with Q1 EBITDA increasing by 31% QoQ. Despite significant market headwinds, Novelis continued to show sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA per ton, backed by record sales of automotive aluminium sheets. The Copper Business achieved record metal sales and maintained its market share despite undergoing a planned shutdown," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.