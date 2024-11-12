Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.01% YOY

Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live : Hindalco Industries declared its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with revenue increasing by 7.45% year-over-year and a remarkable profit surge of 78.01%. Compared to the previous quarter, the topline grew by 2.09%, while profit saw a 27.16% increase.

Notably, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have significantly decreased, dropping by 48.28% quarter-over-quarter and 47.74% year-over-year. This reduction has contributed positively to the overall profitability.

In terms of operating income, Hindalco reported a 2.95% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 43% rise year-over-year, reflecting effective management and operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹19.61, marking a staggering increase of 99.15% year-over-year, indicating strong profitability for shareholders.

Despite some recent fluctuations, Hindalco Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week but has shown resilience with a 3.45% return over the last six months and a 6.59% year-to-date return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹146,534.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹772.65 and a low of ₹481.1, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

As of November 12, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to buy, with out of 26 analysts covering the company, only 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, while 3 suggested Sell, 1 Hold, 8 Buy, and 13 Strong Buy ratings, indicating a generally positive outlook on Hindalco's future performance.

Hindalco Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 58203 57013 +2.09% 54169 +7.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3799 7346 -48.28% 7270 -47.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 1932 1892 +2.11% 1843 +4.83% Total Operating Expense 52766 51732 +2% 50367 +4.76% Operating Income 5437 5281 +2.95% 3802 +43% Net Income Before Taxes 5643 4848 +16.4% 3231 +74.65% Net Income 3909 3074 +27.16% 2196 +78.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.61 14.98 +30.9% 9.85 +99.15%