Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.01% YOY

Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.45% YoY & profit increased by 78.01% YoY.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live
Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live

Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live : Hindalco Industries declared its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with revenue increasing by 7.45% year-over-year and a remarkable profit surge of 78.01%. Compared to the previous quarter, the topline grew by 2.09%, while profit saw a 27.16% increase.

Notably, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have significantly decreased, dropping by 48.28% quarter-over-quarter and 47.74% year-over-year. This reduction has contributed positively to the overall profitability.

In terms of operating income, Hindalco reported a 2.95% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 43% rise year-over-year, reflecting effective management and operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 19.61, marking a staggering increase of 99.15% year-over-year, indicating strong profitability for shareholders.

Despite some recent fluctuations, Hindalco Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week but has shown resilience with a 3.45% return over the last six months and a 6.59% year-to-date return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries boasts a market capitalization of 146,534.8 crore, with a 52-week high of 772.65 and a low of 481.1, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

As of November 12, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to buy, with out of 26 analysts covering the company, only 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, while 3 suggested Sell, 1 Hold, 8 Buy, and 13 Strong Buy ratings, indicating a generally positive outlook on Hindalco's future performance.

Hindalco Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5820357013+2.09%54169+7.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37997346-48.28%7270-47.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization19321892+2.11%1843+4.83%
Total Operating Expense5276651732+2%50367+4.76%
Operating Income54375281+2.95%3802+43%
Net Income Before Taxes56434848+16.4%3231+74.65%
Net Income39093074+27.16%2196+78.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.6114.98+30.9%9.85+99.15%
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
