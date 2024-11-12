Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 78.01% YOY

Hindalco Industries Q2 Results Live : Hindalco Industries declared its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with revenue increasing by 7.45% year-over-year and a remarkable profit surge of 78.01%. Compared to the previous quarter, the topline grew by 2.09%, while profit saw a 27.16% increase.
Notably, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have significantly decreased, dropping by 48.28% quarter-over-quarter and 47.74% year-over-year. This reduction has contributed positively to the overall profitability.
In terms of operating income, Hindalco reported a 2.95% increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 43% rise year-over-year, reflecting effective management and operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹19.61, marking a staggering increase of 99.15% year-over-year, indicating strong profitability for shareholders.
Despite some recent fluctuations, Hindalco Industries has delivered a -2.81% return over the past week but has shown resilience with a 3.45% return over the last six months and a 6.59% year-to-date return.
Currently, Hindalco Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹146,534.8 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹772.65 and a low of ₹481.1, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.
As of November 12, 2024, the consensus among analysts is to buy, with out of 26 analysts covering the company, only 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, while 3 suggested Sell, 1 Hold, 8 Buy, and 13 Strong Buy ratings, indicating a generally positive outlook on Hindalco's future performance.
Hindalco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|58203
|57013
|+2.09%
|54169
|+7.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3799
|7346
|-48.28%
|7270
|-47.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1932
|1892
|+2.11%
|1843
|+4.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|52766
|51732
|+2%
|50367
|+4.76%
|Operating Income
|5437
|5281
|+2.95%
|3802
|+43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5643
|4848
|+16.4%
|3231
|+74.65%
|Net Income
|3909
|3074
|+27.16%
|2196
|+78.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.61
|14.98
|+30.9%
|9.85
|+99.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3909Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹58203Cr
