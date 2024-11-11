Hindalco Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 78% YoY to ₹3,909

Hindalco Industries Limited declared its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, reporting a net profit of ₹3,909 crore on Monday, November 11. The net profit rose by 78 per cent from ₹2,196 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total income was reported at ₹59.278 crore, marking a jump of 8.5 per cent from ₹54,632 crore in the same quarter the previous year.