Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindalco Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 78% YoY to 3,909

Hindalco Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 78% YoY to ₹3,909

Riya R Alex

  • Q2 results: Hindalco Industries Limited reported a net profit of 3,909 crore for the quarter ending September 30, marking a 78% increase from 2,196 crore in the same quarter last year.

Hindalco Industries Q2 results: Net profit rises 78 per cent.

Hindalco Industries Limited declared its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, reporting a net profit of 3,909 crore on Monday, November 11. The net profit rose by 78 per cent from 2,196 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The total income was reported at 59.278 crore, marking a jump of 8.5 per cent from 54,632 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The aluminium and copper company's revenue from operations jumped to 58,203 crore in Q2FY25 from 54,169 crore in Q2FY24.

