Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindalco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.15% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.15% YoY

Livemint

Hindalco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.65% YoY & profit increased by 71.15% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hindalco Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.65% & the profit increased by 71.15% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.51% and the profit increased by 6.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & decreased by 5.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.97% q-o-q & increased by 124.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.07 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 75.43% Y-o-Y.

Hindalco Industries has delivered -12.79% return in the last 1 week, 13.15% return in the last 6 months, and -17.04% YTD return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries has a market cap of 114091.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 620.5 & 381 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5280854169-2.51%53151-0.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73187270+0.66%7731-5.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization18741843+1.68%1768+6%
Total Operating Expense4881750367-3.08%51371-4.97%
Operating Income39913802+4.97%1780+124.21%
Net Income Before Taxes33283231+3%1214+174.14%
Net Income23312196+6.15%1362+71.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.079.85+12.37%6.31+75.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2331Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹52808Cr

