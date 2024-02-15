Hindalco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.15% YoY

Hindalco Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.65% & the profit increased by 71.15% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.51% and the profit increased by 6.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & decreased by 5.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.97% q-o-q & increased by 124.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.07 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 75.43% Y-o-Y.
Hindalco Industries has delivered -12.79% return in the last 1 week, 13.15% return in the last 6 months, and -17.04% YTD return.
Currently, Hindalco Industries has a market cap of ₹114091.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹620.5 & ₹381 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Hindalco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|52808
|54169
|-2.51%
|53151
|-0.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7318
|7270
|+0.66%
|7731
|-5.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1874
|1843
|+1.68%
|1768
|+6%
|Total Operating Expense
|48817
|50367
|-3.08%
|51371
|-4.97%
|Operating Income
|3991
|3802
|+4.97%
|1780
|+124.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3328
|3231
|+3%
|1214
|+174.14%
|Net Income
|2331
|2196
|+6.15%
|1362
|+71.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.07
|9.85
|+12.37%
|6.31
|+75.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2331Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹52808Cr
