Hindalco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 71.15% YoY

Hindalco Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.65% & the profit increased by 71.15% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.51% and the profit increased by 6.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.66% q-o-q & decreased by 5.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.97% q-o-q & increased by 124.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.07 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 75.43% Y-o-Y.

Hindalco Industries has delivered -12.79% return in the last 1 week, 13.15% return in the last 6 months, and -17.04% YTD return.

Currently, Hindalco Industries has a market cap of ₹114091.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹620.5 & ₹381 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 52808 54169 -2.51% 53151 -0.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7318 7270 +0.66% 7731 -5.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 1874 1843 +1.68% 1768 +6% Total Operating Expense 48817 50367 -3.08% 51371 -4.97% Operating Income 3991 3802 +4.97% 1780 +124.21% Net Income Before Taxes 3328 3231 +3% 1214 +174.14% Net Income 2331 2196 +6.15% 1362 +71.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.07 9.85 +12.37% 6.31 +75.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2331Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹52808Cr

