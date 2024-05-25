Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.65% YOY

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : Hindalco Industries declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.25% & the profit increased by 31.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.03% and the profit increased by 36.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.85% q-o-q & decreased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.84% q-o-q & increased by 34.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.81 for Q4 which increased by 32.25% Y-o-Y.

Hindalco Industries has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 34.83% return in last 6 months and 10.08% YTD return.

Currently the Hindalco Industries has a market cap of ₹151396.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹698.7 & ₹397.8 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55994 52808 +6.03% 55857 +0.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7380 7318 +0.85% 7412 -0.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 2018 1874 +7.68% 1856 +8.73% Total Operating Expense 51331 48817 +5.15% 52386 -2.01% Operating Income 4663 3991 +16.84% 3471 +34.34% Net Income Before Taxes 4136 3328 +24.28% 2839 +45.69% Net Income 3174 2331 +36.16% 2411 +31.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.81 11.07 +33.84% 11.2 +32.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3174Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹55994Cr

