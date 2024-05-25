Hello User
Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.65% YOY

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.65% YOY

Livemint

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.25% YoY & profit increased by 31.65% YoY

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : Hindalco Industries declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.25% & the profit increased by 31.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.03% and the profit increased by 36.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.85% q-o-q & decreased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 16.84% q-o-q & increased by 34.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.81 for Q4 which increased by 32.25% Y-o-Y.

Hindalco Industries has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 34.83% return in last 6 months and 10.08% YTD return.

Currently the Hindalco Industries has a market cap of 151396.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 698.7 & 397.8 respectively.

As of 25 May, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Hindalco Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5599452808+6.03%55857+0.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73807318+0.85%7412-0.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization20181874+7.68%1856+8.73%
Total Operating Expense5133148817+5.15%52386-2.01%
Operating Income46633991+16.84%3471+34.34%
Net Income Before Taxes41363328+24.28%2839+45.69%
Net Income31742331+36.16%2411+31.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.8111.07+33.84%11.2+32.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3174Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹55994Cr

