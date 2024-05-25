Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.65% YOY

Hindalco Industries Q4 Results Live : Hindalco Industries declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.25% & the profit increased by 31.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.03% and the profit increased by 36.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.85% q-o-q & decreased by 0.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.84% q-o-q & increased by 34.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.81 for Q4 which increased by 32.25% Y-o-Y.
Hindalco Industries has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 34.83% return in last 6 months and 10.08% YTD return.
Currently the Hindalco Industries has a market cap of ₹151396.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹698.7 & ₹397.8 respectively.
As of 25 May, 2024 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Hindalco Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55994
|52808
|+6.03%
|55857
|+0.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7380
|7318
|+0.85%
|7412
|-0.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2018
|1874
|+7.68%
|1856
|+8.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|51331
|48817
|+5.15%
|52386
|-2.01%
|Operating Income
|4663
|3991
|+16.84%
|3471
|+34.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4136
|3328
|+24.28%
|2839
|+45.69%
|Net Income
|3174
|2331
|+36.16%
|2411
|+31.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.81
|11.07
|+33.84%
|11.2
|+32.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3174Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹55994Cr
