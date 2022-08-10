Hindalco reports highest ever quarterly profit in Q1 FY23, up 48%

“After the record profitability of the fourth quarter, I am pleased to share that we delivered an even stronger first quarter despite rising input costs and inflationary pressures. Our performance was backed by strong operational efficiencies and pre-emptive sourcing of critical raw material, thus ensuring stable operations and higher margins. Our business model supports our position as an integrated aluminium producer with one of the world’s best EBITDA margins," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.