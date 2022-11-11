Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT dips 35% YoY to 2,205 crore

Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT dips 35% YoY to 2,205 crore

1 min read . 02:14 PM ISTLivemint
Analysts had expected the firm to post a consolidated net profit of 2,281.6 crore.

  • Hindalco Q2 results: The company's revenue from operations jumped around 18% YoY to 56,176 crore

Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 35.5% year-on-year dip in its consolidated net profit for the July to September quarter at 2,205 crore. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations jumped around 18% YoY to 56,176 crore.

The firm's consolidated operating profit declined 29% YoY to 5,743 crore due to higher input costs and inflationary impacts.

Shares of Hindalco were up 3.08% at 427.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange during Friday's afternoon deals.

