Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT dips 35% YoY to 2,205 crore

Hindalco Q2 results: Consolidated PAT dips 35% YoY to ₹2,205 crore1 min read . 02:14 PM IST
- Hindalco Q2 results: The company's revenue from operations jumped around 18% YoY to ₹56,176 crore
Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 35.5% year-on-year dip in its consolidated net profit for the July to September quarter at ₹2,205 crore. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations jumped around 18% YoY to ₹56,176 crore.
Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 35.5% year-on-year dip in its consolidated net profit for the July to September quarter at ₹2,205 crore. Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations jumped around 18% YoY to ₹56,176 crore.
The firm's consolidated operating profit declined 29% YoY to ₹5,743 crore due to higher input costs and inflationary impacts.
The firm's consolidated operating profit declined 29% YoY to ₹5,743 crore due to higher input costs and inflationary impacts.
Shares of Hindalco were up 3.08% at ₹427.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange during Friday's afternoon deals.
Shares of Hindalco were up 3.08% at ₹427.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange during Friday's afternoon deals.