Hindalco Q2 Results: Net profit flat at ₹2,196 crore
Revenue at Hindalco’s overseas subsidiary Novelis fell 11.37% on year to ₹33,961 crore in the quarter ended September
New Delhi: Hindalco Industries Ltd., the flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Friday said its consolidated profit remained flat on year at ₹2,196 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹54,169 crore, down 3.7% year-on-year (YoY), primarily due to a decline in global copper prices.