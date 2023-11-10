Hindalco Q2 Results: Net profit flat at 2,196 crore

New Delhi: Hindalco Industries Ltd., the flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Friday said its consolidated profit remained flat on year at ₹2,196 crore for the quarter ended September 2023. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹54,169 crore, down 3.7% year-on-year (YoY), primarily due to a decline in global copper prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹6,096 crore, a 6% rise YoY, with an Ebitda margin of 11.25%. Segment Ebitda stood at ₹6,896 crore, up 12.34% over the same period last year. The company was able to reduce its cost of production as price of raw material like coal eased in the fiscal second quarter (Q2FY24), but the company expects it to be marginally higher in the three months to December. Shipping costs also fell in Q2.

"We have maintained momentum driven by our focus on cost control and a solid performance by all our downstream segments. Copper business delivered its best-ever quarterly results backed by record metal sales. Aluminium India upstream Ebitda rose by 7% over the first quarter supported by higher volumes and lower input costs. Aluminium India downstream business Ebitda increased 16% sequentially due to higher volumes," said Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries.

Analysts expect domestic markets to drive aluminium demand going ahead.

“India is a price taker in terms of aluminiuim and given global demand remain low on cue of uncertainty coming from China, this has dragged the aluminium prices down. Hence, despite lower input costs the spread will remain lower," said Sumit JhunJhunwala, assistant vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.

"But for domestic perspective we are confident that the demand will remain around double digits through the fiscal year as government remain focused on infrastructure spending," he said.

Hindalco pre-paid its Indian business’s long-term debt of ₹2,120 crore in August. Net debt stands at ₹1,172 crore, with a treasury of around ₹9,000 crore, Pai added.

Hindalco has also inked an agreement with Odisha Mining Corp. for the long-term supply of bauxite ore for its planned 2-million tonne greenfield alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at Kansariguda, Odisha. It will invest ₹8,000 crore in the project in two phases.

Revenue at Hindalco's overseas subsidiary Novelis fell 11.37% to ₹33,961 crore in the quarter ended September. It reported a marginal fall in the Ebitda to ₹3,998 crore due to accounting adjustments it had to incorporate. The company though said that sequentially they improved on the back of higher shipments in the quarter and better scrap utilization.

"Novelis continued to show sequential improvement in Ebitda and Ebitda per tonne, driven by higher volumes, particularly in can shipments which grew 12% over the last quarter," he added. "Over the next quarters, we believe Novelis might be down because it has its annual maintenance in December, which might lead to lower volumes during the quarter."

Pai said Hindalco expects the Indian business to presumably do well, given it is the construction season and the government also has been spending well on the infrastructure, while the Novelis business might not be on par due to annual maintenance.

He also added that the company does not anticipate any kind of impact from the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East as of now, but has been monitoring excessive dumping by China.

