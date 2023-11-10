Breaking News
Hindalco Q2 Results: Net profit rises 54.6% on year to ₹847 crore
Hindalco Industries, the aluminium major, on Friday reported a 54.6% rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹847 crore as compared to ₹548 crore in the year-ago quarter.
