comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 14:15:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 649.9 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.2 0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.6 0.26%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 936.85 -0.06%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hindalco Q2 Results: Net profit rises 54.6% on year to 847 crore
Back Back
Breaking News

Hindalco Q2 Results: Net profit rises 54.6% on year to ₹847 crore

 Livemint

Hindalco Industries, the aluminium major, on Friday reported a 54.6% rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹847 crore as compared to ₹548 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Hindalco Industries, the aluminium major, on Friday reported a 54.6% rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at 847 crore as compared to 548 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(more to come)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 02:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App