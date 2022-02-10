OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Hindalco Q3 net profit at an all-time high of 3,675 cr, up 96%
Listen to this article

Hindalco's consolidated net profit for the December quarter surged to an all-time high of 3,675 crore, rising 96% year-on-year, driven by a consistent performance by Novelis and an exceptional performance by India Business, equally supported by favorable macros, strategic product mix and an improved performance by the downstream business.

The same was 1,877 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On Thursday, Hindalco shares rose 0.77% in noon deals at 546.45 apiece on NSE.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter stood at 7,624 crore, rising 38% year-on-year.

The company has also clocked a record high quarterly Aluminium India EBITDA at 3,376 crore, up 131% year-on-year, with margins of 41%.

Revenue from operations soared 44% to 50,272 crore during the third quarter as against 34,958 crore in the same quarter last year.

Novelis continued to report consistent quarterly EBITDA despite challenges in the automotive segment due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, unplanned production downtime in South America and supply chain bottlenecks in Asia, Hindalco said in a filing .

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout