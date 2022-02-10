Hindalco Q3 net profit at an all-time high of 3,675 cr, up 96%

“Our sustained performance and strong balance sheet are driving our plans for further organic capex. We have already announced over ₹3,000 crore investments in our downstream pipeline – Hirakud and Silvassa, and the acquisitions of Ryker and Hydro’s Kuppam units. Novelis too has announced capital projects that align market growth with sustainability considerations. An example is the $365 million closed-loop recycling and casting centre for the North American market," Hindalco MD Satish Pai said.