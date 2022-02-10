Hindalco Q3 net profit at an all-time high of ₹3,675 cr, up 96%1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
- Hindalco Q3 results: Revenue from operations soared 44% to ₹50,272 crore during the third quarter
Hindalco's consolidated net profit for the December quarter surged to an all-time high of ₹3,675 crore, rising 96% year-on-year, driven by a consistent performance by Novelis and an exceptional performance by India Business, equally supported by favorable macros, strategic product mix and an improved performance by the downstream business.
The same was ₹1,877 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
On Thursday, Hindalco shares rose 0.77% in noon deals at ₹546.45 apiece on NSE.
Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) during the quarter stood at ₹7,624 crore, rising 38% year-on-year.
The company has also clocked a record high quarterly Aluminium India EBITDA at ₹3,376 crore, up 131% year-on-year, with margins of 41%.
Revenue from operations soared 44% to ₹50,272 crore during the third quarter as against ₹34,958 crore in the same quarter last year.
Novelis continued to report consistent quarterly EBITDA despite challenges in the automotive segment due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, unplanned production downtime in South America and supply chain bottlenecks in Asia, Hindalco said in a filing.
“Our sustained performance and strong balance sheet are driving our plans for further organic capex. We have already announced over ₹3,000 crore investments in our downstream pipeline – Hirakud and Silvassa, and the acquisitions of Ryker and Hydro’s Kuppam units. Novelis too has announced capital projects that align market growth with sustainability considerations. An example is the $365 million closed-loop recycling and casting centre for the North American market," Hindalco MD Satish Pai said.
