Hindalco Q3 results: PAT down 63% YoY; revenue up 6%
Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the December quarter at 1,362 crore, down 63% year-on-year. Consolidated revenue came in at 53,151 crore, up 6% YoY.

On Thusday, shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 0.11% to trade at 437.00 apiece on NSE in afternoon deals.

