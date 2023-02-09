Hindalco Q3 results: PAT down 63% YoY; revenue up 6%
- Hindalco Q3 results: On Thursday, shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 0.11% to trade at ₹437.00 apiece on NSE in afternoon deals
Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the December quarter at ₹1,362 crore, down 63% year-on-year. Consolidated revenue came in at ₹53,151 crore, up 6% YoY.
