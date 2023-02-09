Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Hindalco Q3 results: PAT down 63% YoY; revenue up 6%

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Livemint
Hindalco reported its financial results today.

  • Hindalco Q3 results: On Thursday, shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 0.11% to trade at 437.00 apiece on NSE in afternoon deals

Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit for the December quarter at 1,362 crore, down 63% year-on-year. Consolidated revenue came in at 53,151 crore, up 6% YoY.

On Thusday, shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 0.11% to trade at 437.00 apiece on NSE in afternoon deals.

