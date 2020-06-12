MUMBAI : Hindalco Industries Ltd , the flagship metals company of the Aditya Birla group, on Friday posted a March quarter net profit of ₹668 crore, down 43% from ₹1,178 crore a year ago. A marginal drop in volumes in key product segments, lower realizations and a refinancing cost of ₹568 crore for its US subsidiary, Novelis, put profits under pressure.

For fiscal 2020, Hindalco reported net profit of ₹3,767 crore, 31% below the ₹5,495 crore reported in FY19.

The company kept costs under control, to improve its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) by 3% year-on-year from ₹1,010 crore to ₹1,039 crore. The Ebitda margin of 20% in the fourth quarter set an industry benchmark amid the challenging macro environment, the company said.

Due to the pandemic and a slowing of the global economy, Hindalco saw a demand fall from auto, and building and construction sectors, while there was steady growth in food and pharmaceutical packaging segments. It expects normal demand patterns to resume in second half of FY21. It will also postpone some of its less critical capital expenditure plans.

