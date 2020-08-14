Hindalco reports Q1 net loss of 709 crore

For the India aluminium business, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹856 crore in Q1FY21 compared with ₹853 crore for the same quarter last year. With smelter utilisation at 90% in the quarter, the domestic aluminium business achieved aluminium metal production of 291 kilo tonnes against 326 Kt in the year-ago period. Aluminium metal sales were at 303 kt in Q1FY21, down 5% year-on-year, due to the impact of the subdued domestic market, which was offset by higher exports.