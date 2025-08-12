Hindalco's Q1 profit jumps, lifted by strong sales of value-added products
Summary
Consolidated revenue for April-June rose 13% to ₹64,232 crore, from ₹57,013 crore a year ago. Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹8,673 crore, up 9% from the same quarter last year.
Robust sales of value-added products such as mobile phone parts and battery enclosures helped aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries Ltd post a 30% year-on-year increase in profit for the first quarter of FY26.
