Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 1013.67% YOY

Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 Results Live : Hinduja Global Solutions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company reported a significant decline in its topline, with revenue decreasing by 3.67% year-over-year (YoY). Despite the drop in revenue, the company saw an extraordinary increase in profit, which surged by 1013.67% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.62%, while the profit showed an impressive increase of 82.99%. This suggests that the company has managed to significantly improve its profitability despite the slight drop in revenue.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 8.74% YoY. This reduction in expenses indicates that Hinduja Global Solutions has been effective in controlling its operational costs.
However, the operating income did not paint a favorable picture. It was down by 70.54% QoQ and decreased by a substantial 143.48% YoY. This decline in operating income raises concerns about the company's core operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-11.11, which marks a significant decrease of 441.86% YoY. This negative EPS is a stark contrast to the profit surge and indicates potential challenges in the company's earnings quality.
In terms of stock performance, Hinduja Global Solutions has delivered a -1.27% return in the last week, -21.74% return in the last 6 months, and a -26.27% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that the market sentiment around the stock has been bearish over the past several months.
Currently, Hinduja Global Solutions has a market cap of ₹3396.14 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1065 and a low of ₹718.8. These figures provide a perspective on the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.
Hinduja Global Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1091.92
|1098.71
|-0.62%
|1133.49
|-3.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|626.47
|631.53
|-0.8%
|686.43
|-8.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|131.2
|133.37
|-1.62%
|123.84
|+5.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|1206.38
|1165.82
|+3.48%
|1180.5
|+2.19%
|Operating Income
|-114.46
|-67.12
|-70.54%
|-47.01
|-143.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-44.2
|41.42
|-206.71%
|28.35
|-255.92%
|Net Income
|165.56
|90.48
|+82.99%
|14.87
|+1013.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-11.11
|19.45
|-157.13%
|3.25
|-441.86%
