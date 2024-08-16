Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 1013.67% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions Q1 Results Live : Hinduja Global Solutions declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company reported a significant decline in its topline, with revenue decreasing by 3.67% year-over-year (YoY). Despite the drop in revenue, the company saw an extraordinary increase in profit, which surged by 1013.67% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.62%, while the profit showed an impressive increase of 82.99%. This suggests that the company has managed to significantly improve its profitability despite the slight drop in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 8.74% YoY. This reduction in expenses indicates that Hinduja Global Solutions has been effective in controlling its operational costs.

However, the operating income did not paint a favorable picture. It was down by 70.54% QoQ and decreased by a substantial 143.48% YoY. This decline in operating income raises concerns about the company's core operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -11.11, which marks a significant decrease of 441.86% YoY. This negative EPS is a stark contrast to the profit surge and indicates potential challenges in the company's earnings quality.

In terms of stock performance, Hinduja Global Solutions has delivered a -1.27% return in the last week, -21.74% return in the last 6 months, and a -26.27% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that the market sentiment around the stock has been bearish over the past several months.

Currently, Hinduja Global Solutions has a market cap of 3396.14 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 1065 and a low of 718.8. These figures provide a perspective on the stock's volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Hinduja Global Solutions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1091.921098.71-0.62%1133.49-3.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total626.47631.53-0.8%686.43-8.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization131.2133.37-1.62%123.84+5.94%
Total Operating Expense1206.381165.82+3.48%1180.5+2.19%
Operating Income-114.46-67.12-70.54%-47.01-143.48%
Net Income Before Taxes-44.241.42-206.71%28.35-255.92%
Net Income165.5690.48+82.99%14.87+1013.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.1119.45-157.13%3.25-441.86%
FAQs
₹165.56Cr
₹1091.92Cr
